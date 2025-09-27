‘I’m Loving It Here’ — Iheanacho Reflects On Celtic Move

Celtic forward Kelechi Iheanacho says he is enjoying his stay with the Scottish Premiership champions, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international moved to the Celtic Park on a free transfer this month.

Iheanacho has made a big impression at the club, with two goals, and one assist in to his name.

The 28-year-old said he is happy with how things has been, on and off the pitch.

Iheanacho On Life At Celtic

“I’m loving it here and coming here was a very good decision, it’s going really well and hopefully there is more to come,”Iheanacho told the club’s official website.

“The staff have welcomed me well, so I’m happy being here with a good group of guys and I’m settling in well, so I’m happy with how it’s been and it’s paying off on the pitch as well.”

Connection With Teammates

He is also delighted with the connection between him and his teammates.

“I’m having my connection with the players, trying to understand each and every one of them,” added Iheanacho.

“So, the full-backs, the defenders and the midfielders, so it’s going quite well.

“They’re helping me to settle in and they have great qualities as well, so on the training pitch we will work on it and in the games, so hopefully that will work out.

“I’m a striker, I want to score goals, I want to help the team to achieve great things this season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



