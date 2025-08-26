Iwobi: How Fulham Exploited Man United’s Weaknesses

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has disclosed that Fulham capitalized on Man United’s weaknesses in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Recall that Fulham held the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw.



Speaking with Sky Sports, highlighted the weaknesses Fulham exploited in Manchester United’s setup.

“The resilience to come back. We knew that the difference could be made off the bench. It is better to not lose, and we are able to get a good point against a good team,” Iwobi told Sky Sports.



“We knew that we would be able to get behind their two midfielders and that their centre-backs would want to jump – we exploited that today.”



Manchester United will next visit League Two side Grimsby Town for a Carabao Cup second-round tie on Wednesday, before returning home to face newly promoted Burnley in the Premier League.



