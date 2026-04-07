Kalu Reborn: Ex-Super Eagles Winger Rediscovers Spark In Bulgaria

After a difficult few years of injuries and fluctuating form in England and France, former Super Eagles right-winger, Samuel Kalu, has found a true footballing home in the heart of the Bulgarian top-flight league, Parva Liga, starring for Botev Plovdiv, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu Finds New Life In Bulgaria

Since joining Botev Plovdiv on a free transfer in September 2025, the Nigerian winger has looked like a man possessed, trading the frustration of the Watford sidelines for the adoration of the “Canaries” faithful. From his very first touch at the Hristo Botev Stadium, it was clear that Kalu wasn’t just looking for a pay cheque — he was looking to reclaim his identity as one of Africa’s most electric wide men.

The 28 years old winger has played 20 games for Botev Plovdiv so far in the 2025/2026 season — in both the league and Bulgarian Cup — scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Kalu’s Impact Grows With Regular Starts

The turning point for Kalu came as he fully integrated into the starting XI, bringing a level of technical flair and top-flight experience that has often left Bulgarian defenders chasing shadows. His ability to cut inside from the flank and unleash powerful strikes has become a trademark of Botev’s attacking play.

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Fans have quickly embraced him as their talisman, particularly after a string of match-winning performances where his pace and directness turned deadlocked games into comfortable victories.

Shinning With Match-Winning Brilliance

Kalu’s “renaissance” reached a fever pitch during the spring of 2026. His standout moment came in a dominant display against Spartak Varna, where he netted a brilliant brace that showcased his full range of skills — a predatory finish followed by a dazzling solo run.

It wasn’t just the goals that stood out, but his renewed work rate. He is often seen tracking back and leading the high press, proving that his fitness issues are firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Leadership Role Off The Pitch

Off the pitch, Kalu has settled into the culture of Plovdiv with surprising ease. The club’s management has credited his veteran presence with helping the younger players in the squad maintain their composure during the heat of a title race or a push for European qualification.

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He carries himself with the quiet confidence of someone who knows he belongs at the top level, and that composure has filtered through the entire dressing room.

Kalu Driving Botev’s Ambitions

As the season reaches its climax, Samuel Kalu stands as one of the most inspired signings in recent Bulgarian First League history. He has transformed from a “forgotten” talent into a league icon, proving that sometimes a change in scenery and a leap of faith are all a world-class player needs to thrive again.

For Botev Plovdiv, he is more than just a winger — he is the spark that has reignited their ambitions on the national stage.

By Johnny Ogbah in the UK



