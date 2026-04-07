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    Osimhen To Resume Training With Galatasaray April 20

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Napoli Owner: Why I Rejected Osimhen's Move To PSG
    Osimhen

    Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is expected to resume full training with Galatasaray on April 20, reports Completesports.com.

    That will put the powerful striker in contention to face title rivals Fenerbahçe in the Intercontinental Derby on Sunday, 26 April, according to Aksam Newspaper.

    Osimhen injured his forearm in Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool last month.

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    The 27-year-old is currently recuperating from the injury after undergoing surgery.

    The Yellow and Reds are banking on the Nigeria international to win a domestic double for the second consecutive season.

    Okan Buruk’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor at the Papara Park in his absence last weekend.

    Osimhen has scored 19 goals , and registered seven assists in 29 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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