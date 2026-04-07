Allan: Celtic Must Do Everything To Keep Iheanacho Fit

Former Celtic star Scott Allan has called on the club to do everything possible to keep Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho fit in the race for the Scottish League title.



Recall that the Nigerian international scored a dramatic 82nd-minute winner for Celtic in a 2-1 victory against Dundee FC at Dens Park on April 5, 2026.



Coming off the bench, this goal marked his return to form after a long injury-hit season, keeping Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.



Allan, in a chat with BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast, highlighted Iheanacho’s fitness as the key concern, emphasizing that, when available, the 29-year-old striker is the most natural and instinctive finisher in the number nine role at Parkhead.

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“I think if you can keep Iheanacho fit, that’s the million dollar question. Sometimes you see him then you don’t see him for another three weeks.



“But if he is fit, he’s the most instinctive and best finisher they have in that number nine position. I think you see that at Dundee, the times that Cvancara does have real chances and has half chances, he’s not a killer.



“He doesn’t look like he’s got real conviction in his finishing, and that’s why he’s had a loan deal here. He comes to Celtic and it’s a stop gap and you’re hoping.



“But for me, Iheanacho, if they can keep him fit, has to lead the line. He links the game better for Celtic as well for me.”



