Kwara United Warn Technical Crew Over Poor Results

Kwara United has issued a stern warning to its technical crew, urging them to step up and ensure a strong finish to the 2024/25 NPFL season.

In a statement released on Monday, the Club Chairman, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye, through the General Manager, Mallam Bashir Badawiy , apologized to fans and supporters for the team’s recent poor performances.





He emphasized that the club’s management does not interfere in team selection but expects better results moving forward.

The club expressed deep disappointment over the recent loss to Akwa United, where they fell short despite playing in front of their home supporters.

However, the management remains optimistic about bouncing back against Nasarawa United on Wednesday.

“We sincerely apologise to our supporters for the unfortunate results. We have warned our technical crew to sit up and remain committed as the season nears its end,” Badawiy stated.

Kwara United also appealed to their fans to continue supporting the team, assuring them of an improved performance in the coming games.

Currently 13th on the NPFL table after 30 matches, Kwara United will face Nasarawa United on Wednesday in Ilorin.



