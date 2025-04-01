Leeds United Weigh Up Move For Sanusi

Sky Bet Championship club Leeds United are linning up a move for Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi.

The Whites have entered preliminary talks with Porto for the player, according to Africafoot.





Sanusi barely featured for Porto in the second half of last season due to injury.

The left-back featured for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire at the start of 2024.

The 27-year-old sustained an injury in his first appearance for Porto after the competition.

Sanusi has made three league appearances for the Dragons this season.

Leeds United are prepared to table a €2m bid for the Nigeria international.

Sanusi joined Porto from another Portuguese club Santa Clara in 2020.



