Leverkusen Ready To Offload Boniface This Summer

The love romance between Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface and Bayer Leverkusen is gradually coming to an end after the reigning Bundesliga champions declared their intention to offload him this summer.



The Nigerian international, whose goals significantly contributed to the team’s 2024 title-winning season, doesn’t seem to be in manager Xabi Alonso’s favour.



Recall that in the January window, Boniface was close to moving to Al-Nassr for €70m before the Saudi Arabian side performed a U-turn and opted to sign Jhon Duran instead.

Read Also: Osimhen: Super Eagles Desperate To Qualify For 2026 World Cup



Since then, Boniface has been relegated to the bench, and after two goals just after his failed move, he has struggled to perform when called upon.



However, according to Sport Bild, Leverkusen has requested a fee of around €50m for Boniface from clubs that are interested in signing him.



With Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle United already showing interest in signing him, there are indications that the Nigerian international may be playing his last season with Bayer Leverkusen.







