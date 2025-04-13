Ligue 1: Osho Missing As Lyon Overcome Auxerre

Super Eagles defender Gabriel Osho was missing in action as Auxerre lost 3-1 to Lyon in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 19th appearance, has netted one goal and bagged one yellow card this ongoing season for Auxerre.



The visitor took the lead in the 54th minute through Mikautadze before Cherki extended Lyon’s lead in the 62nd minute to the delight of the away supporters.

However, Auxerre reduced the scoreline to 2-1 thanks to Sinayoko’s goal in the 77th minute.



All efforts to level parity proved abortive as the visitor took the game beyond their reach in the 84th minute thanks to a well-taking goal by Lacazette to seal the maximum points.







