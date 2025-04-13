NPFL: Bayelsa United Keen To Maintain Unbeaten Streak — Bosso

Bayelsa United technical adviser Ladan Bosso has said his team will fight to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Bosso thrashed Shooting Stars 3-0 in a matchday 33 encounter at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Saturday.





The Prosperity Boys are unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

The experienced tactician boasted that other clubs are now scared of his team.

“The last three matches in the league is just a message to our opponents that Bayelsa United is not the same team that they played at the start of the season,” Bosso told the club’s media.

“If you look at the points that we lost at the start of the season and compare to what we are picking up now, if we had performed at the same level we would have been fighting for the league title now.”



