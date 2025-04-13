NPFL: Remo Stars Extend Lead, Rivers United Falter In Title Race

Remo Stars extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table despite playing out a 0-0 draw against Katsina United on Sunday.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side top the standings with 62 points from 33 games.





Rivers United missed the chance to reduce Remo Stars’ lead after going down to a 2-0 defeat against Abia Warriors.

Emmanuel Ogbuagu and Anthony Ijoma scored both goals for Abia Warriors.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars recorded a 2-0 victory over Lobi Stars.

Ahmed Musa gave Pillars the lead in the 54th minute, while Naziru Auwalu doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Sunshine Stars boosted their survival hopes courtesy of a 2-1 win over Enyimba.

The hosts took the lead the through Elmer Arunta in the eighth minute, while Christian Nnaji equalised for Enyimba two minutes before the half hour mark.

Waheed Adebayo netted the winning goal for Sunshine Stars four minutes before the break.

In Uyo, Akwa United and El-kanemi Warriors battled to a 1-1 draw.

Osoba Kabir opened scoring for Akwa United in the 19th minute , while Wisdom Ndon scored an own goal for El-kanemi Warriors’ equaliser.

Heartland stunned holders Rangers 2-0 in their oriental derby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Suraju Lawal gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute.

The Naze Millionaires doubled their advantage through Isaac Nassy three minutes after the break.

Full Results

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Plateau Utd

Kano Pillars 2-0 Lobi

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 2-0 Rivers Utd

Remo Stars 0-0 Katsina Utd

Akwa Utd 1-1 El-Kanemi

Kwara Utd 0-1 Bendel Insurance

Ikorodu City 3-0 Tornadoes

Rangers 0-2 Heartland



