Newcastle Complete First League Double Over Man United In 94 Years After 4-1 Win

Newcastle brushed aside Manchester United 4-1 to climb into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Harvey Barnes struck twice after the break after Alejandro Garnacho had cancelled out Sandro Tonali’s opener, with Bruno Guimaraes’ late strike completing a first league double over the men from Old Trafford since the 1930-31 season.





The Magpies claimed a fourth-successive league win to leave themselves just a point behind third-placed Nottingham Forest with a game in hand.

United boss Ruben Amorim handed goalkeeper Altay Bayindir a league debut in place of the error-prone Andre Onana.

Newcastle went 1-0 ahead in the 24th-minute when Trippier slid the ball into Alexander Isak’s feet and he teed it up before clipping a pass into the run of Tonali, who volleyed sweetly past Bayindir.

United equalised in the 37th minute when Manuel Ugarte played in Diogo Dalot and he sped upfield before feeding Garnacho to shoot across Pope and in off the foot of the post.

Pope denied Garnacho a second at the end of another pacy break as the half-time whistle approached, but the teams went in level at the break.

Teenage Harry Amass fired over the bar after Dalot had gone down under Tonali’s covering challenge as the second-half resumed at a fast pace.

But it was the Magpies who regained the lead four minutes into the second half when Livramento skipped past Dalot and crossed for Murphy to stab the ball back across for Barnes to score.

Also Read: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco In Group B

Zirkzee’s afternoon came to an unfortunate conclusion 10 minutes into the second half when he appeared to damage a hamstring as he embarked on a mazy run from his own half.

The Netherlands international had to be replaced by Rasmus Hojlund, with Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu coming on for Garnacho and Amass at the same time.

Newcastle extended their lead with 64 minutes gone when Noussair Mazraoui slipped under pressure from Barnes, who raced in on goal before blasting the ball past Bayindir.

Bayindir’s afternoon took a further turn for the worse when his 77th-minute clearance was headed back by Joelinton to Guimaraes, who made no mistake with just the keeper to beat.



