Man United Team Now Physically, Mentally Weak –Keane

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane said excuses could not continue to be made after watching Ruben Amorim’s men slump to a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle – labelling his old side a “weak team”.

Harvey Barnes struck twice in the second half at St James’ Park after Alejandro Garnacho had cancelled out Sandro Tonali’s opener, with Bruno Guimaraes’ late goal adding to United’s woes.





“It was not good enough, the second half,” Keane said on Sky Sports (via Yahoo Sport).

“That’s 14 league games they have lost now and we keep making excuses for this team.

“There are not enough players who can run in this team or want to run, not enough of a goal threat.

“You have got to dig deep even when they are up against it – and they didn’t do that in the second half.”

Defeat at St James’ Park followed on from a 2-2 draw away to Lyon on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final – coming after United had snatched what they thought was a late winner.

“I think United now are physically and mentally a weak team,” Keane added. “Newcastle were too fast, too powerful and more determined, their pace up front. United could not deal with their attacking players and got what they deserved.

“We had talked it up before the game, that there were good signs this Man United team was getting better – well I can’t see it.

“I just saw another poor performance, particularly in the second half. It just wasn’t good enough.

“I worry for this group of players – to me they don’t look like a strong group mentally.”



