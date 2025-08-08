Match Preview: 2025 Community Shield Showdown – Crystal Palace Face Liverpool At Wembley

Crystal Palace are set to face Premier League champions Liverpool in the 2025 FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 10 August 2025.

Traditionally contested between the previous season’s Premier League winners and FA Cup champions, the 2025 FA Community Shield presents both the Reds and the Eagles an opportunity to secure their first piece of silverware this season.

Build-Up to the Big NNFA Community Shield Clash

Crystal Palace

Despite a sluggish start to the 2024–25 campaign that saw them hovering around the relegation zone, Crystal Palace enjoyed a historic turnaround under manager Oliver Glasner. The Eagles claimed their first-ever major trophy with a 1–0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, thanks to Eberechi Eze’s decisive goal.

Also Read: FA Cup Final: Eze’s Strike Vs Man City Lands Crystal Palace First-Ever Trophy

The South London club finished the Premier League season in 12th position and have added two key signings this summer — Borna Sosa from Ajax and Walter Benítez from PSV Eindhoven.

There have been no significant departures, with stars like Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Marc Guéhi set to remain at Selhurst Park — although Guéhi has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool

Following Jürgen Klopp’s departure after nine seasons, many expected a turbulent transition for Liverpool. However, new manager Arne Slot adapted quickly, leading the Reds to a stunning Premier League title win and a Carabao Cup final appearance in his debut season.

Despite only one summer signing in 2024 — Federico Chiesa from Juventus for £12.5 million — Slot’s tactical acumen shone through.

In the current transfer window, Liverpool have significantly bolstered their squad, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Miloš Kerkez (Bournemouth), and Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia). The Reds broke the British transfer record by signing Florian Wirtz for £116 million and added Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in an £80 million deal, taking their summer spending to over £300 million.

Departures include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Díaz, Caoimhín Kelleher, and Jarell Quansah. Darwin Núñez is also close to leaving after the club agreed a £53 million deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Form and Recent Performances

Crystal Palace have had a mixed pre-season, winning three, losing two, and drawing one.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have looked sharp, winning all but one of their warm-up games — the only defeat being a 4–2 loss to AC Milan during their Asian tour.

Head-To-Head Statistics

The two teams have clashed 63 times across all competitions. Liverpool hold the upper hand with 35 victories, while Palace have 15 wins, and 13 matches have ended in draws.

Notably, Palace famously defeated Liverpool 1–0 in a match that derailed the Reds’ 2023–24 title hopes. A decade earlier, a dramatic 3–3 draw also dented Liverpool’s title challenge, handing Manchester City the advantage.

Key Players Analysis

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Eze was the standout performer for Palace last season, registering 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances. The 27-year-old orchestrated an eight-game unbeaten league run, which included a credible 1–1 draw at Anfield on the final weekend.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah remains Liverpool’s talisman. The Egyptian forward delivered a phenomenal campaign, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists — the highest goal involvements ever in a 38-game Premier League season.

Also Read: Liverpool Thrash Tottenham, Clinch 20th Premier League Title

The 33-year-old swept individual honours, including the Premier League Golden Boot, Playmaker Award, Player of the Season, and FWA Footballer of the Year.

2025 FA Community Shield Team News

Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah has been ruled out of the clash due to a hamstring injury sustained against Augsburg.

According to the BBC, the forward is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained just 28 minutes into the second game of their double-header friendly against Augsburg.

Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad also remain unavailable as they recover from long-term injuries. The rest of the squad are fit and available.

Liverpool

Joe Gomez is out with an Achilles injury. Conor Bradley is a doubt after missing the last pre-season game with a minor knock.

Alisson Becker is also uncertain for the match, having left the Asian tour for personal reasons and not featuring against Athletic Bilbao. However, manager Arne Slot is optimistic about his return. Virgil van Dijk is expected to play after recovering from illness.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Crystal Palace (3–4–2–1):

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Liverpool (4–2–3–1):

Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

By Habeeb Kuranga



