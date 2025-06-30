Mbachu Backs Super Falcons To Clinch 10th WAFCON Title

Former Nigeria international Stella Mbachu has backed the Super Falcons to be crowned Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winners for a record-extending 10th time.

The Super Falcons would be looking to reclaim the continental title when hostilities begin on July 5 in Morocco.

The last time the team were crowned African champions was at the 2018 edition in Ghana, where they defeated South Africa on penalty shootout in the final.

At the 2022 tournament also held in Morocco, the team finished in fourth place.

To achieve the target of landing their 10th title, the Super Falcons must advance from Group B that has Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana.

Speaking ahead of the tournament Mbachu, a former winner of the WAFCON, expressed confidence that the Falcons will win all their games in Morocco.

“The Super Falcons will win every game at the WAFCON,” the 47-year-old former winger said on Brila FM.

“They will not lose any game all in the tournament, you will see. They will come home with the trophy.”

Also Read: Friendly: Abiodun Delighted With Super Falcons Win Against Ghana

On Sunday the Super Falcons wrapped up their preparation for this year’s WAFCON with a 3-1 win against Ghana’s Black Queens in a behind closed friendly match in Morocco.

Chiwendu Ihezuo, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade were the scorers for Justin Madugu side.

The team went into the game against Ghana on the back of a 0-0 draw with Portugal in another friendly encounter.



