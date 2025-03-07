Music Superstar Flavour Supports Rangers’ Academy Programme

Music star Flavour N’Abania has lauded Rangers’ academicals initiative, reports Completeports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions launched the U-10, U-13 and U-15 academicals initiative last year.





The aim was to discover and nurture youngsters that will graduate into the main team.

The screening exercise started in Enugu in September 2024.

Flavour, during a visit to Rangers General Manager, Amobi Ezeaku in his office on Thursday commended the management for the laudable project.

He also promised to contribute his quota to the success of the programme.

“I am really impressed with the youth team programme that your team initiated for the discovery and development of young talents within the state & beyond,” Flavour said.

” I love it and will contribute my quota towards making it a huge success.”

By Adeboye Amosu



