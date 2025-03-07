Exclusive: NPFL – Plateau United Withdraw Sack Threat Against Coach Mangut, Assistants

General Manager of Plateau United, Habila Hosea Mutla, has exclusively informed Completesports.com that the club’s management has rescinded its earlier ultimatum to Coach Mbwas Mangut and his technical crew.

Mangut, a former Rangers assistant coach during Abdul Maikaba’s tenure as technical adviser, and his backroom staff were given a “shape up or ship out” warning following the club’s poor run this season.





The Plateau United management had planned to decide their fate on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, after reviewing their performance over three games. However, on Thursday, 6th March, Mutla confirmed to Completesports.com that the club had abandoned the idea of dismissing the coaching team.

“After a careful evaluation of the situation, management concluded that this would be the wrong time to sack a coach,” said Mutla.

“Where would you find a capable replacement now? Besides, after this weekend’s match, there will be only 10 games left in the season. Sacking the coach at this stage would be suicidal.

“Would you ask the assistant to take over? What guarantee is there that things would improve? And what if the results still don’t come? So, the best option was to maintain the status quo,” the Plateau United boss added.

Plateau United sit 16th on the league table with 31 points. They face a resurgent Abia Warriors side in Sunday’s matchday 28 fixture.

Abia Warriors are currently 7th with 41 points from 27 matches.

By Sab Osuji




