Ndidi’s Leicester Set Unwanted EPL Record After 4-0 Defeat To Brentford

Leicester City set an unwanted League record after losing 4-0 to Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

According to OptaJoe, it was Leicester’s sixth consecutive home defeat without scoring in the Premier League – the longest ever run of home losses without a goal by any side within a single season in English top-flight history.





Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in the starting line-up and featured for 77 minutes before going off for Oliver Skipp.

Brentford took the lead in the 17th minute with Yoane Wissa hitting the ball into the ground and over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Bees doubled their lead on 26 minutes thanks to Bryan Mbeumo, with a brilliant finish, before before a free header at the near post from Christian Nørgaard made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute.

Substitute Fábio Carvalho added the fourth goal in the 89th minute after Hermansen had made an initial save, blocking Mbeumo’s close range effort.

There were boos from the Leicester City fans at the final whistle after seeing their side lose for the tenth time in eleven games.



