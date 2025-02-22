Ndah Set For Injury Return After Lengthy Layoff

Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah is set to return to action for South African club, Orlando Pirates after his lengthy injury layoff.

Ndah has been sidelined since sustaining a severe injury in September 2024.





The centre-back has trained with the team in recent weeks, increasing speculations that he will soon recover his place in the departure formation.

“He (Ndah) has done well in the past few weeks and will be ready when selected to play,” the SouthAfrican quoted the club’s spokesperson.

“He is in line to return in the coming matches, possibly this week.”

The 27-year-old’s return will be a welcome boost for the Buccaneers coach Jose Rivero ahead of their upcoming crowded fixtures.

The player made two appearances for Pirates before suffering the injury.



