Neururer Faults Alonso’s Decision To Start Tella Ahead Of Boniface

Former VfL Bochum manager Peter Neururer has faulted the decision of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso to start Nathan Tella ahead of Victor Boniface against Bayern Munich in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash.



In a chat with Wettfreunde.net, Neururer stated that Tella is not a prolific goal scorer like Boniface and Patrick Schick.



He noted that the duo of Boniface and Schick would have huge difference in the attack against Bayern Munich.

Read Also: Osimhen, Bamgboye Make Turkish Super Lig Team Of The Week



“An outstandingly good game, but only from one side. Because what Leverkusen conjured up was football at its finest,” Neururer wrote in his column for Wettfreunde.net.



“What was Alonso thinking? He (Tella) had worked outstandingly against the ball at the front, but also missed several great chances. He remains with a meager goal this season.”



“I need people like Boniface, like Schick, who are dangerous in front of goal. I not only need the impulses that come from behind, but also those who then put these balls in.”

.







