UCL: We Still Believe It Is Possible –Silva Speaks Ahead Madrid vs Man City

Bernardo Silva has said he and his Manchester City teammates are confident of overturning their UEFA Champions League Play-off first leg deficit against Real Madrid.

City will hope to overturn their 3-2 defeat to Madrid from the reverse fixture last Tuesday at the Etihad.





Jude Bellingham stoppage time winner earned the holders the hard-fought win.

But Silva os confident they can turn things around against the La Liga giants.

“I don’t think my teammates need a lot of motivation to play this competition and this opposition,” the Portuguese said in Tuesday’s press conference. “It will be a special game… We still believe it is possible.”

Madrid accounted for City’s exit in the competition last season, edging the Cityzens out on penalties.



