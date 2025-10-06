Nnadozie Nominated For PFA WSL Fan’s POTM Award

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is in the running for the PFA Women’s Super League , WSL, Fans’ Player of the Month for September,reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie, who joined Brighton on a free transfer in the summer after severing ties with French Feminine outfit, Paris FC has been one of the standout performers in the WSL this season.

The 24-year-old has made five league appearances for the Seagulls in the current campaign, keeping two clean sheets.

Nnadozie made 22 saves from the five outings.

Brighton have picked seven points from their opening five league games.

The four other players nominated for the award are; Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Melvine Malard (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Bunny Shaw (Manchester City), and Cathinka Tandberg (Tottenham Hotspur).

Fans can vote for the player of their choice via the official voting platform.



