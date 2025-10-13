NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Boboye New Technical Adviser ‎

Bendel Insurance have confirmed the appointment of Kennedy Boboye as their new technical adviser, reports Completesports.com.

The former Nigeria international takes over from Greg Ikhenoba, who was sacked by the Benin Arsenals two weeks ago.

Ikhenoba was sacked by Insurance two weeks ago following the club’s poor start to the season.

“‎The management of Bendel Insurance Football Club has approved the appointment of Coach Kennedy Boboye as the Technical Manager of the club,” the Restoration Boys announced on Monday.”

‎

“‎The appointment follows a mutual agreement between the management of the Benin Arsenals and Coach Boboye for him to assume full responsibility for the club’s technical department with immediate effect.

‎

“‎After a thorough evaluation, the management found Coach Boboye suitable for the role and has offered him a substantive two-year contract. The decision is based on his proven track record, impressive credentials, and extensive experience in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).”

The 51-year-old will be unveiled by Bendel Insurance on Tuesday.

Insurance lost 1-0 to Ikorodu City in an NPFL matchday eight encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



