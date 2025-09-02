NPFL Fines Warri Wolves For Security Breach

Warri Wolves have been fined N1m by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, for security breach, reports Completesports.com.

The NPFL charged the Seasiders for falling to provide prompt, adequate, and effective security in their matchday two encounter against Rangers which led to the delay of the 4pm kick-off.

The hosts won the encounter played at the Southern Delta University, Ozoro 2-0.

Warri Wolves have been directed to put in place an effective matchday security arrangement, and also submit its details to the NPFL board within seven working days from the date of notice.

The Delta-based side have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal this sanction.

They will host Kwara United in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu




