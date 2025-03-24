NPFL: ‘Heartland Won’t Give Up Fight For Survival’ –Assistant Coach, Uzor

Heartland assistant coach, Charles Uzor, has emphatically stated that the Naze Millionaires will not give up hope of surviving the 2024/2025 NPFL season, despite finding themselves in the relegation zone, Completesports.com reports.

Uzor spoke after the five-time champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to visiting Abia Warriors in Sunday’s matchday 30 fixture in Owerri.





Technical manager, Emmanuel Amuneke, was unable to speak to journalists after the heartbreaking loss and delegated his assistant instead.

“We will not give up—no, we won’t give up,” Uzor said, struggling to contain his emotions.

“We will fight till the very last minute because I believe it’s not over until it’s really over.”

Heartland are now winless in five consecutive games, having managed just two points from a possible 15.

This poor run has left them in 17th position, facing a serious relegation threat as they prepare for Wednesday’s matchday 31 trip to Sunshine Stars in Akure, another team battling to avoid the drop.

The match will be played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, effectively a neutral venue.

“Yes, it’s a neutral ground, and they are also struggling like us. We have now dropped into the red zone, so it won’t be an easy game—we know that,” Uzor added.

“We will go there and fight. We have to give it our all. Like I said, it depends on the attitude. The major issue with this generation of players is attitude.

“So we pray that on that day, the players are in the right frame of mind. I believe that, although we lost at home today, we can still go there and get a positive result.”

By Sab Osuji



