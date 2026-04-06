NPFL: Ikorodu City Slip in Title Race As Abia Warriors Edge Bayelsa United

Ikorodu City suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Plateau United at the Lafia City Stadium on Monday, reports Comopletesports.com.

The defeat put a dent on the Oga Boys chances of winning a first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title.

Ossy Martins bagged a brace for Plateau United, while Kazeem Adeyanju, and Victor Dawa scored the other goals.

Ikorodu City got their goal through Moses Ali.

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The Oga Boys remain in third position with 52 points from 33 games, while Plateau United moved to eighth position with 46 points from same number of matches.

Abia Warriors boosted their chances of securing a continental ticket following a 1-0 win over Bayelsa United.

Former NPFL top scorer Emeka Obioma scored the winning goal two minutes before the hour mark.

Abia Warriors moved to fourth position with 52 points, while Bayelsa United stay in 16th position with 40 points.

By Adeboye Amosu

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