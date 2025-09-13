NPFL: Kwara United Face Injury Setbacks Ahead Warri Wolves Clash

Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, has confirmed to Completesports.com that the ‘Harmony Boys’ will be without two of their key players when they face Warri Wolves in a Matchday 4 fixture of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at Southern Delta University Mainbowl, Ozoro on Sunday.

Akanni And Nyebe To Miss Warri Wolves vs Kwara United

Coach Sanni revealed that midfielder Akeem Akanni and striker Moses Nyebe will not feature in the encounter.

“We’re already here in Ozoro, venue for our NPFL Matchday 4 tie with Warri Wolves on Sunday,” Coach Sanni told Completesports.com on Saturday.

Also Read: NPFL: Kwara United Sign Six Players For CAFCC Campaign, Eye Two More Before Season Kick-off

“Akeem Akanni is not here because he has a slight illness. But he’ll rejoin us for the CAF Confederation Cup match against Asante Kotoko in Ghana.

“As for Moses Nyebe, he’ll be out for a few weeks after sustaining an injury during training ahead of the Warri Wolves match.”

Nyebe Faces Up To 12 Weeks On The Sidelines

Completesports.com checks reveal that Nyebe fractured his right tibia during a training session, with initial medical tests suggesting he could be sidelined for as long as 12 weeks.

“We’re here with a strong team. We would have loved to have them here for this game, but I can say we won’t miss them.

Also Read: CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko Confirm Venue For Kwara United Clash

“After the match against Warri Wolves, we’ll travel from here to Lagos before heading to Ghana for the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Asante Kotoko,” Coach Sanni explained.

Kwara United Prepare For CAF Confederation Cup Test

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has already expressed concern about the ‘Porcupine Warriors’ congested domestic schedule.

Asante Kotoko, like Kwara United, are 2025 Ghana FA Cup champions. The 25-time Ghana League champions will host the CAF Confederation Cup First Round clash against Kwara United inside the 40,528-capacity Baba Yara Stadium next weekend.

By Sab Osuji



