NPFL: Ogunmodede Celebrates Remo Stars’ Win Over Enyimba

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede is in buoyant mood following his team’s 2-0 victory over Enyimba.

The Ikenne club established an eight-point lead at the top of the log following the win.





Remo Stars are now itching closer to winning a first Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title.

The Sky Blue Stars have seven games to navigate before claiming the trophy.

“It’s one of the performance i required from my players, playing against Enyimba one of the biggest teams on the continent and in Nigeria,” Ogunmodede told Remo Stars media.

“With a top coach in Stanley Eguma, and they are also fighting for a continental ticket. They came with a very big fight , at the same time, we also needed victory, you should expect what the match would look like.

“I think the match lived up to expectations. The most important thing is that we were able to get the maximum points from the game and extended the points gap on the table.”

By Adeboye Amosu



