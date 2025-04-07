NPFL: Shooting Stars Deny Attack On Ikorodu City Players, Officials

Shooting Stars have denied reports players and officials of Ikorodu City were attacked following their matchday 32 fixture in Ibadan on Sunday.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by the Oga Boys.





Shooting Stars supporters reportedly vandalised the visitors bus.

The players and their officials were also held at the stadium for around two hours, before they were escorted out by military operatives.

The Oluyole Warriors in a statement released on Monday denied reports Ikorodu City players and match officials were held hostage inside the stadium for several hours after the game.

“In the wake of the incident that took place after our match with Ikorodu City of Lagos, we (Shooting Stars Sports Club Ibadan), are compelled to explain the reason, players and officials of Ikorodu City of Lagos stayed long in the dressing room, after Sunday’s matchday 32 encounter at the Lekan Salami stadium,” reads the statement.

“This, is to debunk claims that the players and the officials were held hostage, and to state, that they, alongside our team and the match officials were deliberately asked to stay put owing to the tensed atmosphere outside the mainbowl after the game.

“We wish to clearly state, through this medium, that no players and officials were held hostage after Sunday’s match.

“We actually needed to take such step as a safety measure for the two teams and match officials, after we got informed about the rowdy, unsafe and unconducive atmosphere outside.

“Based on this and owing to the readiness of some thugs to attack certain people, we had to keep both the players and officials of both teams inside, while the Executive Chairman of the club , Honourable Babatunde Olaniyan made frantic calls to relevant security authorities to beef up security at the complex.

“We also want to refute reports that players and officials of Ikorodu City were attacked, and that their bus was damaged, nothing of such happened as the team left the arena well guarded by security personel, with the help of our General Manager, Dimeji Lawal and the Oyo State FA officials, after the angry fans had been dispersed.

“However, we condemn in its totality, the attack on the supporters of Ikorodu City FC by some hoodlums and thugs disguising as fans of the Shooting Stars, some of who hide under the pretence that their action was triggered by their dissatisfaction with what transpired on the field (officiating) in the course of the encounter.

“None of our uniformed supporters club member was involved in such a dastard, unsportsmanly and barbaric act.

“We have always tried to the best of our ability to sensitize and educate our fans on the need to eschew violence and see football as a game and not war. We as a club will never support violence in the game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



