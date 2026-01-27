Oliseh: Eagles Lacked Basic Training Equipment When I was Head Coach

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has disclosed that he had a very tough time as Super Eagles head coach due to lack of basic training equipment.



Recall that Oliseh signed a three-year contract with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in July 2015 before resigning from the job in 2016 over contract violations.



Speaking via his YouTube channel, Oliseh’s Global Football Insights Podcast, the former Borussia Dortmund star stated that his experience managing the team was unpleasant.

“When I was coaching the Super Eagles we did not have the equipment.



“There were sometimes I had to take the boys out to training but we couldn’t go on the said time because we had to wait for the clothes they use in the morning to dry up because they washed them.



“Those were the things I was facing. It was shocking to me because I knew that a top nation like ours, getting sponsors wasn’t a difficult thing.”



