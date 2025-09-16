Onyemaechi: I Always Want To Keep My Spot With Super Eagles

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi has disclosed that his topmost priority is to always secure a spot with the senior national team.

Onyemaechi, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that featured against South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, told Brila FM that playing regularly for his club helps him to secure a spot in the senior national team.

The Olympiakos star also expressed delight at winning two trophies with the club despite trying to adapt to a new environment.

“The most important thing for me is to get more game time because if you don’t play much, it’s very difficult to be in the national team, and you always want to represent your country, so that’s my focus,” the 26-year-old said in an interview with Brila.

“It’s been great. For me, it’s one of my biggest achievements to go to that type of historic club and win two trophies with them.



“I was really happy, and I’m looking forward to more. The culture there and from where I came from [Boavista] is quite different.



“But the most important thing is that you’re at a bigger club, the more pressure you have. You need to win the league. So I will say the pressure here is higher than that of Portugal,” Onyemaechi concluded



