Onuachu Slams Officiating In Turkish League

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu, has berated officiating in the Turkish Super Lig following his club Trabzonspor’s 1-0 loss to Fenerbahçe on Sunday night.

Onuachu made his thoughts known after his first-half goal against Fenerbahce was disallowed following VAR review.

The former Southampton striker thought he had put Trabzonspor an early when he nodded home in the 11th minute.

However, referee Ozan Ergün was advised to check a foul in the build-up to the goal and eventually disallowed it.

Onuachu, visibly angry by the decision, received a yellow card for dissent and made his feelings after the final whistle.

Also Read: Arokodare: Nobody Convinced Me To Join Wolves

“It’s a shame for the Turkish league! They have to do better,” the 31-year-old told reporters while walking through the tunnel.

Trabzonspor went on to lose after Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri got on the score sheet to secure the win for Fenerbahçe.



