Osimhen Bags Brace, Takes Goals Tally To 33 In Galatasaray’s Home Win

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring form as he bagged a brace in Galatasaray’s 4-1 home win against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Osimhen has now scored 24 goals in 27 appearances in the league and also 33 goals in 37 games across all competitions this season.

The Super Eagles striker has scored four goals in his last three matches for the Turkish giants.

He leads the Turkish league top scoring chart and his four goals ahead of Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek of Istanbul Basaksehir.

Also Read: Nnadozie Inspires Paris FC Coupe De France Final Victory Over PSG

All the five goals in the encounter were scored in the first half.

Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira opened the scoring in the ninth minute and in the 15th minute Osimhen doubled the lead.

Baris Yilmaz made it 3-0 in the 21st minute before Osimhen added the fourth goal in the 31st minute.

Two minutes after Galatasaray’s fourth goal Sivasspor pulled a goal back thanks to Rey Manaj.

With 20 minutes left to play Osimhen was repelaced by Dries Mertens.

With the victory Galatasaray take their points tally to 83 and are now eight points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce in the league table.

Fenerbahce can cut the eight-point gap back to five if they defeat Besiktas on Sunday.

By James Agberebi



