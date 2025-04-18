Close Menu
    Osimhen Helps Galatasaray Maintain Push For League Title After Home Win

    Victor Osimhen was in action for Galatasaray in their 2-0 home win against Bodrum in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

    With the win, Galatasaray remain in first position and are temporarily six points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce in the league table.


    Osimhen saw action for 86 minutes before being replaced.

    It was his 25th appearance in the Turkish top flight, scoring 21 goals with four assists.

    Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira put Galatasaray 1-0 ahead on 29 minutes before Davinson Sanchez made it 2-0 on 81 minutes.


