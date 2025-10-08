Close Menu
    Osimhen Should Have Been Sent Off Vs Besiktas –Gezer

    Austin Akhilomen
    Osimhen Should Have Been Sent Off Vs Besiktas --Gezer
    Osimhen clashes with a Besiktas player

    Retired referee Bünyamin Gezer believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen should have been shown a red card in Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw against Besiktas at the weekend.

    Recall that the Nigerian international was involved in a heated altercation with Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu, grabbing him by the neck before Wilfred Ndidi intervened.

    Osimhen was shown a yellow card for his angry protest just before the break and was later substituted in the 86th minute.

    Reacting to the incident, Gezer, in a chat with Duhuliye, stated that Osimhen should have been shown a red card for his action.

    “Osimhen’s move on Jurasek earned him a yellow card, and his move on Emirhan earned him a minimum yellow card.

    “He should have been sent off for a double yellow card.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

