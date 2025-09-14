Osimhen Still In Pain, Will Return To Action Soon — Buruk

Victor Osimhen is still in pain, and will to return to action soon, according to Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen sustained an injury, while on international duty with Nigeria last week.

The 26-year-old returned to Turkey immediately for treatment on the injury, with Galatasaray providing an update on their official website.

Read Also:Fulham Boss Explains Chukwueze’s Absence In Win Over Leeds United

The powerful forward missed the Yellow and Red’s 2-0 win at Eyupspor on Saturday.

Buruk is however hopeful he will be fit enough to face Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening UEFA Champions League game of the season this week.

Osimhen’s condition will be determined within a few days. We’re hopeful he’ll play. We think he will, but of course, he’s in pain,” Buruk told the club’s official website.

Galatasaray will be away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



