Osimhen Talks Up Morata Partnership

Victor Osimhen has praised Alvaro Morata and described playing with the former Chelsea forward “incredible”.

Morata linked up with the Turkish Super Lig champions from Serie A giants AC Milan in January.





The duo were in action as Galatasaray defeated Alanyaspor 2-1 at the GAIN Park Stadium on Sunday night.

Osimhen scored the decisive goal for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

The Nigeria international is hopeful the pair can combine together to score more goals for the Yellow and Reds before the end of the season.

“It was incredible to play with him. He is a very experienced player. We all know him. He is a team player who comes close to receiving the ball in the attack, helps the team, he is an advanced player,” the Nigeria international told the club’s official website.

“I am very happy to play with him. We hope for a season where both of us score more goals and our momentum increases.”

By Adeboye Amosu



