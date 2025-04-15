Plumptre, Ordega Nominated For Saudi Women’s League POTM Award

Super Falcons duo, Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega have been nominated for Saudi Women’s Premier League Player of the Month.

Ordega registered four goals and three assists in three league appearances for Al Ittihad Ladies during the month.





Reliable defender, Plumptre also contributed immensely to Al Ittihad ‘s attack.

The 26-year-old scored twice and provided three assists in the period under review.

The duo will battle Al-Ahli’s Naomie Kabakaba for the award.

Kabakaba netted five times in three appearances for her club.

Fans can vote for their Player of the Month on the official X page of the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Voting will end on Wednesday, April 16, and the award winner will be revealed shortly thereafter.

By Adeboye Amosu



