Rangers Star Set For First Super Eagles Call-up

London-born Emmanuel Fernandez is set to receive his first international call-up and Nigeria have already informed the Rangers defender, Ibrox News reports.

The centre-back will join the Super Eagles for the first time after an impressive season at the Gers.

Eric Chelle is set to reward the 24-year-old for his form at Ibrox after convincing him to commit his future to the West African country.

Fernandez has been influential for Danny Rohl in recent weeks, and the former Peterborough United ace will now have an opportunity to succeed with Nigeria, which he’s eligible to represent through his parents.

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Nigeria are set to take part in a four-team friendly tournament at the end of March, which will take place in Turkey.

The Super Eagles will face Jordan, Iran and Costa Rica and it will be interesting to see how many minutes Fernandez gets as he’s set to receive his first call-up, according to The Rangers Review.

Chelle relied on the likes of Hull City’s Semi Ajayi and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey as his two centre-backs at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gers defender will face decent competition at the Super Eagles and the experience will surely only make him better.

When the Light Blues initially signed the centre-back from Peterborough for around £3million, raising eyebrows in Govan, but fans will now certainly feel he was worth the money.

Fernandez’s partnership with Nasser Djiga has been solid for Rohl and it feels like that will be the first-choice pairing in the final stretch of the season to close the gap with Hearts in the William Hill Premiership.

Fernandez began his career with Brentford and Gillingham,and whilst at Gillingham spent time on loan at Sheppey United and Margate. After being released by Gillingham he played for Ramsgate.

Fernandez signed a two-year contract with Peterborough United in July 2021. He made his debut on 2 April 2022 in a “surprise” selection in a 4–0 home defeat against Middlesbrough.

In November 2021, Fernandez joined Spalding United on loan, making one appearance. In March 2023, he joined Barnet on loan until the end of the season.



