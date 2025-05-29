RB Leipzig Stun Neymar’s Santos 3–1 In Historic Brazil Showdown

Xavi Simons scored twice as RB Leipzig became the first Bundesliga team to play on Brazilian soil for 25 years during their South American tour.

RB Leipzig became the first Bundesliga team to play on Brazilian soil in 25 years when they met eight-time Brazilian league champions Santos FC in an historic post-season friendly match that they won 1–3 on

Wednesday, May 28. Here is all you need to know:

– RB Leipzig, two-time DFB-Pokal cup winners, jetted to Brazil for their

second international tour from May 23–30 after closing their 2024–25 Bundesliga season in seventh place. The centrepiece of the trip was the match against São Paulo’s Santos FC, one of Brazil’s most famous

and successful clubs.

– Few non-South American players have the chance to play in Brazil, making it a memorable game for the Bundesliga side and an incredibly rare chance for fans to witness a clash of two distinct footballing

styles and ethoses.

– Founded in 1912, Santos FC was the home of the man widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, Pelé. He joined the club at 15-years-old and spent 18 years there, helping Santos FC become one of the world’s most famous – and loved – teams.

– Santos FC was also the first club of another all-time great of the game, Neymar Jr. After making his Santos debut aged 17, the local boy electrified with his performances before going on to become a La Liga and Champions League winner with Barcelona, Ligue 1 champion with Paris Saint-Germain and captain of Brazil’s iconic national team.

– Now, Neymar Jr is back where it all began. He returned to Santos FC in January 2025, aiming to help the club return to former glories after they spent a season relegated to the second division for the first time in 2023.

– Played at the 12,000 capacity Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques, home stadium of Red Bull Bragantino, the match saw friends and former PSG team-mates Neymar Jr and Xavi Simons face each other on opposing teams

for the first time. It was Simons who played a starring role as RB Leipzig convincingly won the match 3–1.

– Following a relatively uneventful opening to the match, right on 15 minutes the Dutch player opened the scoring with a whipping strike from just inside the Santos box after playing a short corner. From there RB

Leipzig controlled the game with strong pressing and fast passing, although the first half ended with the score still 0–1 to the

visitors.

– After recently recovering from a thigh injury and with an eye on their

forthcoming Brasileirão fixtures, Neymar Jr was substituted at half-time by Santos.

– RB Leipzig continued to control play as the second half got underway, their seven years of Champions League experience showing in their composure and control. They doubled their lead on 59 minutes, when Lois Openda slotted home from 16 yards after a brilliant cross-field pass opened up the Santos defence.

– Xavi Simons added his second goal just five minutes later, on 64 minutes, to send RB Leipzig 0–3 up. Rallied on by their passionate

fans, Santos rallied late in the game however and clawed a goal back on 70 minutes thanks to Hyan Carvalho. It wasn’t enough however and the match ended 1–3, giving RB Leipzig a very memorable first win on

Brazilian soil.



