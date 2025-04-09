Rice’s Two Set-Piece Goals Affected My Players Mentally, Physically –Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has said Declan Rice’s two stunning free-kick goals affected his Real Madrid players mentally and physically in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates.

Rice netted his first-ever direct free-kick when he curled the ball around the Madrid defensive wall to put Arsenal 1-0 up on 58 minutes.





He repeated the feat 12 minutes later to put the Gunners 2-0 ahead against the reigning champions.

With 15 minutes left to play Mikel Merino added the third goal off a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Speaking to the media after the poor result Ancelotti posited that his players did well in the first half prior to the second half collapse.

“It has been a hard defeat. The team has been quite good and tidy in the first half. After the two set-piece goals, the team fell mentally and physically.

“It was difficult to finish the game because we did not have the reaction that this team usually has. There are two evaluations: one that has satisfied me until 0-0 and another after they scored, which has been very bad.”

Speaking on what the result means for their chances in the Champions League, Ancelotti said the possibilities are slim.

“We have to do everything possible to try to recover. The possibilities are very few, but we have to try and we will try in every way. Let’s see if we can do it.”

He, however, said his team still had a small chance to push through.

“It seems that there are no chances, but in football, there are always changes,” he noted.

“No one expected Arsenal to score two free kicks, but anything can happen. It’s very difficult, but things like this have happened in the Bernabéu.”

On why his team faltered in the second half after playing a good opening 45 minutes.

“It’s hard to explain. There has been no joint reaction and we have tried it individually. They have controlled the ball better and earned the result.”

Ancelotti also praised Arsenal for the spirit they showed on the night and for being the better team, thereby the rightful winners.

“They have shown better attitude, more quality and a very high physical level. They have done many things better than us and in the criticism we have to be quite honest.

“For an hour we haven’t been bad. In the first half we have done quite well.”

The Italian was then asked if he personally felt responsible for the defeat: “There is no doubt,” he said, accepting the blame.



