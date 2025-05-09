Salah Named Football Writers’ Association Men’s Player Of the Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) men’s player of the season.

Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to help Liverpool win the Premier League title, breaking the record for the most goal involvements in a single 38-game Premier League campaign.

The Egyptian also scored three goals and provided four assists as Liverpool reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Last month the 32-year-old signed a new two-year contract to stay at Anfield until 2027.

Salah won 90% of the votes cast by over 900 FWA members, marking the biggest winning margin this century.

Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk came second in the vote, with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak third and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fourth.

Salah joins Thierry Henry as the only player to win the award three times.

BBC Sport



