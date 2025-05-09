Close Menu
    Maja Wins West Brom’s Top Scorer Award

    Adeboye Amosu

    Josh Maja has been named West Bromwich Albion’s top scorer for the 2024/25 season, reports Completesports.com.

    The Nigerian registered 12 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side this season

    Maja bagged a hat-trick on the opening day of the campaign as the Baggies claimed a 3-1 success at Queens Park Rangers.

    The 26-year-old was also on target in the next three away league fixtures at Stoke City, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

    A total of eight of his strikes came away from The Hawthorns, with four arriving in front of his own supporters, including a New Year’s Day brace in the 3-1 victory over Preston North End.

    He missed the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery for a leg injury in January.

    The Baggies also missed out on a place in the Sky Bet Championship playoff.

