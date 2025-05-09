Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL Orders Same Kick-Off Time For Remaining Fixtures

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    npfl-nigeria-premier-football-league-gbenga-elegbeleye-nff-ibrahim-gusau-propel-sports-africa-gti-nta

    The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has directed a simultaneous kick-off time of 3pm for all matchday 37 fixtures.

    Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi said the directive is consistent with the policy of ensuring sporting fairness to all participating clubs.

    “We earlier directed that for the trophy presentation ceremony in Ikenne, the fixture should Kickoff at 3pm for safety reasons.

    Read Also:How The NBA’s Global Expansion Is Redefining The Sports Betting Industry In 2025

    “After extensive assessment of all the fixtures which impacts the outcome for continental slots and relegation survival, we resolved to set a uniform Kickoff time for all”, Owumi clarified.

    Fixtures of matchday 37 will be played on Sunday, May 11 at all centres with new champions, Remo Stars hosting top three chasing Ikorodu City.

    In Umuahia, another top three chasing side, Abia Warriors will host El-Kanemi Warriors.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad