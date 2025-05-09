NPFL Orders Same Kick-Off Time For Remaining Fixtures

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has directed a simultaneous kick-off time of 3pm for all matchday 37 fixtures.

Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi said the directive is consistent with the policy of ensuring sporting fairness to all participating clubs.

“We earlier directed that for the trophy presentation ceremony in Ikenne, the fixture should Kickoff at 3pm for safety reasons.

“After extensive assessment of all the fixtures which impacts the outcome for continental slots and relegation survival, we resolved to set a uniform Kickoff time for all”, Owumi clarified.

Fixtures of matchday 37 will be played on Sunday, May 11 at all centres with new champions, Remo Stars hosting top three chasing Ikorodu City.

In Umuahia, another top three chasing side, Abia Warriors will host El-Kanemi Warriors.



