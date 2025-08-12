Senator Barau Rewards Barau FC Players with ₦17.5m, Motorcycles After NPFL Promotion; Unveil Coach Bosso

On Monday, 11 August 2025, Senator Barau presented the rewards to the players in appreciation of their efforts in securing a promotion ticket to the NPFL during the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League promotion playoffs in Asaba, Delta State. Each player also received a motorcycle.

Bosso Unveiled as New Technical Adviser

The presentation took place during the official unveiling of Ladan Bosso as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

Bosso, a former Bayelsa United gaffer and President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, will be assisted by Rabiu Tata, who successfully guided the club during their NNL campaign and the Super 8 Promotion Playoffs.

Senator Barau Praises Team’s Dedication

Senator Barau described the club’s promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League as “a milestone achievement” for both the club and the community.

He praised the players and coaching crew for their commitment throughout the season, saying:

“This promotion is the result of hard work, determination, and unity. Today’s gesture is to reward your effort and encourage you to do even more in the NPFL.