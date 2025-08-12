Senator Barau Rewards Barau FC Players with ₦17.5m, Motorcycles After NPFL Promotion; Unveil Coach Bosso

Senator Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of Nigeria’s Senate and President of Barau FC, Kano, has rewarded players of the newly promoted NPFL club with a cash gift of ₦17.5 million and motorcycles, Completesports.com reports.
On Monday, 11 August 2025, Senator Barau presented the rewards to the players in appreciation of their efforts in securing a promotion ticket to the NPFL during the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League promotion playoffs in Asaba, Delta State. Each player also received a motorcycle.
Bosso Unveiled as New Technical Adviser
The presentation took place during the official unveiling of Ladan Bosso as the club’s new Technical Adviser.
Bosso, a former Bayelsa United gaffer and President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, will be assisted by Rabiu Tata, who successfully guided the club during their NNL campaign and the Super 8 Promotion Playoffs.
Also Read:<NPFL: Barau FC Adopt Sani Abacha Stadium As Temporary Home Ground
Senator Barau Praises Team’s Dedication
Senator Barau described the club’s promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League as “a milestone achievement” for both the club and the community.
He praised the players and coaching crew for their commitment throughout the season, saying:
“This promotion is the result of hard work, determination, and unity. Today’s gesture is to reward your effort and encourage you to do even more in the NPFL.
Bosso Vows to Build Competitive Squad
Following his unveiling, Bosso expressed gratitude for the opportunity, pledging to assemble a competitive team capable of making an impact in the top flight.
“I’m honoured to join Barau FC at such an important time in the club’s history. Our goal is to not only stay in the NPFL but to compete at the highest level,” Bosso stated.
By Sab Osuji