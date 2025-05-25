Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Missing As Lecce Pip Lazio

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was missing in action as Lecce defeated Lazio 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international has made 20 appearances and has bagged three goals this just concluded season.



It was an ill-tempered and tense match between two teams who felt the pressure at the Stadio Olimpico.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time when Mario Gila made a poor pass out from the back, Nikola Krstovic intercepted and set up Lassana Coulibaly to slide in the finish.



The tension got to Romagnoli, who was sent off deep into stoppages for flinging himself into a two-footed tackle at the corner flag.



Lecce held on down to 10 men, securing their unexpected Serie A safety, while Lazio went from potential Champions League to missing out on Europe altogether.



