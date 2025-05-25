Close Menu
    Serie A: Okoye Features As Udinese Fall To Fiorentina

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye played all 90 minutes as Udinese lost 3-2 to Fiorentina in Sunday’s Serie A game.

    The Nigerian international, who conceded three goals in today’s encounter against Fiorentina, has made 25 appearances for Udinese this season.

    Udinese broke the deadlock, as Oumar Solet knocked down a loose ball and Lorenzo Lucca smashed in first time from 12 yards at the near bottom corner.

    The Viola did get their equaliser within 60 seconds of the restart thanks to Nicolò Fagioli.

    had two attempts from the edge of the area charged down, with the third finally making its way through a sea of legs into the bottom corner.

    Amir Richardson pulled one back from the by-line for a cheeky Pietro Comuzzo back-heel flick from six yards.

    The visitor extended their lead in the 57th minute through P. Comuzzo before Christian Kabasele leveled parity for Atalanta in the 61st minute.


