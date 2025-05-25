Serie A: Lookman Subbed On As Parma Stun Atalanta

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was in action as Parma stunned Atalanta 3-2 in Sunday Serie A game.



The Nigerian international finished the season on a high note, scoring 15 goals in 35 league appearances for Atalanta.



Lookman made his way into the game in the 46th minute for Daniel Maldini.



Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute thanks to a goal from Daniel Maldini.

Less than a minute later, Maldini scored the second from just inside the area, making the most of a wise Retegui assist.



Christian Chivu’s attacking substitutions during the break produced an immediate effect as one of the substitutes, Antoine Hainaut, found the net from a Pellegrino assist with a powerful shot into the near top corner.



The other Parma substitute, Jacob Ondrejka, levelled the score with a curler at the far post from inside the box as he sprinted from the left to get on Bonny’s through ball.



Ondrejka grabbed the winning goal in the 91st minute after a brilliant through ball from Bernabé.



