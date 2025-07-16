Serie A Newcomers Interested In Akinsanmiro

Serie A newcomers Pisa are weighing up a summer move for Inter Milan talent Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The Black and Blues are desparate to sign the midfielder this summer, according to Tuttosport.

Akinsanmiro spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Serie B outfit Sampdoria.

The 20-year-old make a big impression at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris despite the club’s failure to secure promotion to the top-flight.

The playmaker registered one goal, and one assist for La Samp.

Pisa want to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy.

Akinsanmiro joined Inter Milan from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Remo Stars in 2024

He has made just one league appearance for the Nerrazzuri.



