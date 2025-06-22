Sevilla Ready To Sell Chidera Ejuke

LaLiga outfit Sevilla are looking to offload Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke as they look to rebuild their team this summer.

Sevilla signed the former Royal Antwerp player on a free transfer last summer.

Ejuke severed ties with Russian club CSKA Moscow following the expiration of his contract.

The 27-year-old struggled to make much impact during his first season at the Andalusian club.

He was also sidelined with a hamstring problem for around three months.

The talented winger managed two goals and one assist in 25 league appearances for Sevilla.

The former UEFA Europa League winners recently appointed Matias Almeyda their new head coach, and also have a new sporting director Antonio Cordon in charge.

Ejuke’s compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho could also leave the Rojiblancos this summer

Iheanacho, who joined on a free transfer last summer was sent on loan to Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough in January.

By Adeboye Amosu



